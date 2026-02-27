Red Carpet Premiere: 'Kern Oil' documentary drills deep into the topic

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A Bakersfield independent filmmaker is bringing the story of Kern County's oil industry to the big screen tonight, with the premiere of his documentary drawing hundreds of people to a historic local venue.

"Kern Oil" premieres tonight at the historic Fox Theater, with hundreds of people expected to walk the red carpet. Writer and director Rickey Bird grew up in the oil fields, and the film is deeply personal — his father died by suicide in 2022 after struggling with financial hardship and depression, he said, which was tied to a lack of work in the industry.

The documentary features nearly 50 interviews, ranging from roughnecks in the field to company executives and politicians. Bird said the film captures the role of local oil production in the economy and the impact it has had on so many people.

Bird said his father's story is not unique.

"I've known several other people who have either taken their own life or, you know, gone to jail or had alcohol abuse or all these different things, lost their homes," Bird said.

Ron Morse, an oilfield worker since 1974, reflected on what the industry was like in its earlier days.

"We had no safety. We had, uh, no environmental, no nothing, and it, it was just all go, go, go, go," Morse said.

"It was quick and dangerous," Morse said.

Brandon Rose, a director of photography on the film, spoke to the experience of making it.

"We've been filming this, uh, for, you know, 2.5 years, and you know we really built a fun family here and getting to know everybody. It's been a lot of fun," Rose said.

Bird said the film is not a defense of the oil industry.

"It's not an apologetic piece for big oil by any means. It's more or less a story about the people here, the history of oil, and how it affects our lives," Bird said.

Pre-ticket sales are already close to 600 or more, with the Fox Theater holding about 1,500. The red carpet reception begins at 6 p.m. tonight. Tickets are available at kernoilmovie.com.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

