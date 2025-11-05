Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
REDISTRICTING: California Prop 50 projected to pass

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — We're getting a look at how voting is going for a highly discussed race involving redistricting in California when it comes to Prop 50, which is projected to pass.

This is how California voted for Prop 50:
Yes - 65.8% (3,191,475)
No - 34.2% (1,661,508)

This is how Kern County voted for Prop 50:
No - 56% (53,387)
Yes - 44% (41,515)

If passed, the measure would give the state legislature temporary authority to redraw California's congressional district maps, potentially shifting the balance of power toward Democrats.

Nationwide, that would give Democrats a slim majority in the House.

Prop 50 would only be temporary, expiring in 2030 when the Citizens Redistricting Commission would regain control of the maps.

