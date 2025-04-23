BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Remembering Francis: Local Monsignor remembers the late Pope, his legacy



Pope Francis died on Monday, April 21st, the day after Easter Sunday mass

Monsignor Perry Kavookjian of St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church said the pontiff appeared frail on Sunday but was shocked when he received the news of his passing

Funeral services are scheduled for Saturday, April 26th

The Cardinals are in Rome, preparing to select the next Pope

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

The passing of Pope Francis is drawing reaction from around the world, and right here in Kern County, for those who have made the pilgrimage to the Vatican. Monsignor Perry Kavookjian of St Elizabeth Ann Seton Catholic church has been in Rome many times.

"I was in St. Peters Square with a group of Pilgrims," said Monsignor Perry, "it's amazing to be part of it, oh my gosh, 10,000 people, it's hot and then you hear the cheering and look at the jumbotron, and you see the Popemobile and everyone is screaming and yelling."

Monsignor Perry said he received a text early Monday morning about the Pontiff's passing, and although he thought that Pope Francis appeared frail and in poor health on Easter Sunday, his passing was still a surprise. He said Francis was the right leader of the church at the time. "He was refreshing for a lot of people, in his simplicity, accessibility, and desire to see more diversity in parts of the world," said Perry.

The biggest question for many followers is the direction of the church under the next leader. "We need a Pope on the world scene, carrying a moral authority, with a call for peace," said Perry, "someone who can appeal to the people and the church."

And being social media savvy wouldn't hurt, either. "Francis was a selfie Pope," said Perry, "he would go out into St Peter's Square during youth functions and hear confessions, out among the people."

You can find information on special services being held at St Elizabeth by going to their website, setoncatholicchurch.org

