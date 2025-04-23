BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Rep. David Valadao responds to allegations of cuts to Medicaid



Congressman Valadao was first elected in 2012, then lost to TJ Cox in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020

The Hanford dairy farmer said 92% of residents in his district rely on some type of Medicaid support

Valadao was one of eight House Republicans to support Medicaid for qualifying residents in the GOP's federal budget

Republicans are working to cut 1.5 trillion from the budget

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Rep. David Valadao spoke with Mike Hart at the 23ABC Studios on Tuesday, April 22nd, to discuss the barrage of allegations and protests that have followed him since the GOP voted to start the budget reconciliation process. He also touched on DOGE, federal and state funding for projects in Kern County and the future of California.

