Rep. David Valadao responds to allegations of cuts to Medicaid

Local Congressmen said that the reduction in Medicaid benefits is not part of the GOP budget reconciliation, but that something needs to be done
Rep. David Valadao and his congressional seat in California's 22nd district have been under fire since January over allegations that the GOP plans to cut hundreds of millions of dollars in Medicaid funding as part of the budget reconciliation plan. He also touched on DOGE, federal, and state funding and how it might impact Kern County.
  • Congressman Valadao was first elected in 2012, then lost to TJ Cox in 2018. He was re-elected in 2020
  • The Hanford dairy farmer said 92% of residents in his district rely on some type of Medicaid support
  • Valadao was one of eight House Republicans to support Medicaid for qualifying residents in the GOP's federal budget
  • Republicans are working to cut 1.5 trillion from the budget

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Rep. David Valadao spoke with Mike Hart at the 23ABC Studios on Tuesday, April 22nd, to discuss the barrage of allegations and protests that have followed him since the GOP voted to start the budget reconciliation process. He also touched on DOGE, federal and state funding for projects in Kern County and the future of California.

