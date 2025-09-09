Rep. Vince Fong addresses 'danger' of Governor's redistricting plan and what it could mean for the Valley

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT

All eyes are on Governor Newsom's special election this November, and the push to temporarily redraw California's Congressional districts to further favor Democrats statewide. If successful, Democrats hope to flip five Republican seats in the midterm elections, leaving the GOP with just four seats in the state. That could leave Congressman Vince Fong as one of the only Republican voices in the House from California.

"What he is advocating in his initiative is to abolish the work that the independent commission has done," said Fong during a Zoom interview on September 4th, "he has maps that were created behind closed doors by political operatives in Washington, to eliminate the voice of those who disagree with him, the voice of rural communities."

Fong said the newly drawn maps that will go to voters have sliced up central valley communities, including Bakersfield, Fresno, Clovis, Madera, and Hanford, to name a few. Despite that, the new map would reportedly give the GOP more of a stronghold in the 20th district, where Fong was elected. The city of Hanford, home to 22nd district Congressman David Valadao, appears to be cut in half under the new plan. And, rural communities have blended in with larger urban centers, which conservatives say will eliminate their voice in Washington. Fong said this was all done without public comment, changes, or opposing viewpoints.

"This is all about him and his own personal political ambition. He is willing to discard the representation of viewpoints that are different than his," said Fong, "and that's not what representation is all about. I believe that on November 4th, voters will agree to reject Newsom's power grab."

Fong added that Newsom is trying to frame this, not as he's taking away representation for conservatives, but as a battle with President Trump, which he will try to spin into his presidential nomination for 2028.

The California Redistricting Commission, or CRC, was created in 2008, and the non-partisan maps that it reportedly created have resulted in 43 Democrats and 9 Republicans serving in Congress. In addition, district maps created a state Assembly with 60 Democrats and 19 Republicans, along with 30 Democrats and 10 GOP members in the state Senate.

