Reward doubled to $10,000 for information in 15-year-old Bianca Jackson homicide case

Jackson was shot and killed while leaving a party at California State University Bakersfield in 2010
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Kern Secret Witness program is doubling its reward to $10,000 for information leading to an arrest in the 15-year-old homicide case of Bianca Jackson.

Jackson was shot and killed on Thursday, Oct. 21, 2010, as she was leaving a party on the California State University Bakersfield campus at 9001 Stockdale Highway. Several people were at the location, but suspect information has been limited.

The Bakersfield Police Department continues to investigate the case.

Anyone with information related to this investigation and the identity of the suspect or suspects is asked to call detectives at (661) 326-3846 or the Kern Secret Witness program at (661) 322-4040.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

