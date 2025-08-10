Richbar fire burns 80 acres along Highway 178 forcing closure

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire named the Richbar Fire is burning along Highway 178 near the Richbar Picnic Area.

The fire started around 6 p.m. and has grown to 80 acres.

Fire crews are currently at the scene battling the blaze, which officials say poses no threat to structures at this time.

Authorities have closed the entrance to Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon as firefighting efforts continue.

