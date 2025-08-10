Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Richbar fire burns 80 acres along Highway 178 forcing closure

Fire crews actively battling blaze near Richbar Picnic Area; officials report no current threat to structures
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A vegetation fire named the Richbar Fire is burning along Highway 178 near the Richbar Picnic Area.

The fire started around 6 p.m. and has grown to 80 acres.

Fire crews are currently at the scene battling the blaze, which officials say poses no threat to structures at this time.

Authorities have closed the entrance to Highway 178 at the mouth of the canyon as firefighting efforts continue.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

