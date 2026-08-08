Local National Weather Sports Shop Scripps Watch Now
15  WX Alerts
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Ridge Fire prompts closures on I-5 over Grapevine in both directions, plus evacuation warnings and order

Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Ridge Fire Causes Closure on I-5
RIDGE FIRE EVACUATION WARNINGS AND ORDER
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridge Fire in Gorman has prompted closures in both directions on the I-5 over the Grapevine, causing evacuation warnings and an evacuation order Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol and Genasys Protect.

The fire started northeast of the I-5 and Gorman School Road just after 2:30 p.m., according to Watch Duty.

All northbound lanes have been closed at Smokey Bear Road and southbound traffic is being diverted off at Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to CHP.

The fire has also prompted an evacuation order for Gor-HungryValley-A and evacuation warnings for Gor-HungryValley-B and Kern-545, according to Genasys Protect.

The fire is currently listed at 999 acres, according to FIRIS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Bakersfield, CA

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

SundaySun

08/09/2026

Partly Cloudy

-° / 83°

0%

MondayMon

08/10/2026

Partly Cloudy

109° / 80°

0%

TuesdayTue

08/11/2026

Mostly Clear

105° / 79°

1%

WednesdayWed

08/12/2026

Partly Cloudy

101° / 74°

1%

ThursdayThu

08/13/2026

Partly Cloudy

97° / 68°

1%

FridayFri

08/14/2026

Clear

94° / 68°

1%

SaturdaySat

08/15/2026

Clear

96° / 69°

0%

SundaySun

08/16/2026

Mostly Clear

97° / 69°

1%