Ridge Fire prompts closures on I-5 over Grapevine in both directions, plus evacuation warnings and order

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Ridge Fire in Gorman has prompted closures in both directions on the I-5 over the Grapevine, causing evacuation warnings and an evacuation order Friday afternoon, according to the California Highway Patrol and Genasys Protect.

The fire started northeast of the I-5 and Gorman School Road just after 2:30 p.m., according to Watch Duty.

All northbound lanes have been closed at Smokey Bear Road and southbound traffic is being diverted off at Frazier Mountain Park Road, according to CHP.

The fire has also prompted an evacuation order for Gor-HungryValley-A and evacuation warnings for Gor-HungryValley-B and Kern-545, according to Genasys Protect.

The fire is currently listed at 999 acres, according to FIRIS.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.

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