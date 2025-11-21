Rock slides close Highway 178 with 40,000-pound boulder blocking road

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Highway 178 remains closed at the mouth of the canyon after multiple rock slides deposited massive boulders across both lanes, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The closure began around 3 a.m. when a large boulder the size of an entire lane blocked the roadway. Additional slides have since occurred, creating more obstacles for crews working to clear the highway.

According to Caltrans reports, one boulder measures 12 feet by 8 feet and weighs approximately 40,000 pounds. The rock slides have also created a 2-foot-deep depression affecting both eastbound and westbound lanes.

The slides have also damaged guardrails in the area. Caltrans has set up hard closures at both ends of the canyon and will provide updates as the situation develops.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

