Rotary Club closes 12th annual Memorial Day flag display at Bakersfield park

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — One thousand American flags filled the Park at River Walk in Bakersfield this Memorial Day weekend, marking the 12th annual display hosted by the Bakersfield Breakfast Rotary Club.

The display honors military members who made the ultimate sacrifice. Closing ceremonies were held today, featuring a parachute jump by veterans.

Organizers also presented checks to local veteran groups during the event. People who sponsored a flag took them home this afternoon.

Money raised from the event goes back to local veterans and first responders.

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