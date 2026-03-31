Saint George Greek Orthodox Church hosts its second annual golf tournament with a hole-in-one prize

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Saint George Greek Orthodox Church is hosting its second annual golf tournament at The Links at Riverlakes in Bakersfield.

Golf slots and sponsorships, including tee signs, are still available for the event. The tournament features a $20,000 hole-in-one prize sponsored by Lexus. If a golfer makes the shot, $10,000 goes to the player and $10,000 goes to the church.

"Our first one, we had 66 golfers, and it was so much fun," Elaine Solan said.

The event includes a unique putting contest where participants aim to hit specific items on the green instead of a traditional hole.

While the church is well-known for its annual food festival, the golf tournament will also offer a taste of Greek cuisine. Participants will be served homemade baklava, kourabiedes, and karidopita. Lunch includes donated pizza from Little Caesars, and dinner features tri-tip and chicken provided by the golf course.

"The support out there from our community for our Greek church and so forth, it's just been amazing," Solan said.

Funds raised from the golf tournament will benefit the church. The organization also plans to host Greek comedian Basil in fall 2026 to kick off its annual food festival, which raises money to give back to local nonprofits.

"We love giving back to our community because we wouldn't be here if it wasn't for our community," Solan said.

Those interested in registering or sponsoring the tournament can call the church or visit stgeorgebakersfield.org.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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