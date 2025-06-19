BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Scammers use romance to lure local seniors



BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

June is Elder Abuse Awareness month, and the F.B.I. is part of many investigations in Bakersfield and Kern County, looking for criminals who target our seniors. While he couldn't give me an exact estimate of the dollar amount stolen each year, he said... It's big.

"It's in the millions, the millions," said Supervisory Special Agent Jimmy Hassani with the F.B.I. office in Sacramento. The FBI's Internet Crime Complaint Center reported that California seniors were scammed out of nearly $833 million in 2024, a 43% increase from 2023.

In Bakersfield, Hassani said the two biggest scams are technology and romance. He said love can be a powerful distraction from logic. He said he worked a case involving a retired educator and a scam that started with a text message from a wrong number about a sick dog.

"The next morning, that victim gets a picture of an attractive female with a cute puppy that said simply, you're kind," said Hassani, "and it had such a profound effect on him, he had lost his wife two years ago. He was in his 60s anyway, and that turned into a relationship, and she was able to take a lot of his money."

Hassani said you need to look for red flags. You can start by searching for information about the person's claim independently online. Check with the Better Business Bureau. Resist the pressure to act quickly. Be cautious of unsolicited offers and never give anything to unverified people, like money, checks, or gift cards. In addition to internet and romance scams, lottery scams are also significant.

You can report the scam by calling the Bakersfield office at 661-323-9665, the FBI toll-free hotline at 1800-CALL-FBI, or file a report online at IC3.gov.

He said they can only follow up on your complaint if you file the report.

