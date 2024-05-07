Scrivner absent during Tuesday's Board of Supervisors meeting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Zack Scrivner was not at the first Kern County Board of Supervisors meeting since his incident.

Scrivner's seat next to Supervisor Jeff Flores was empty during the meeting.

During public comment, several people voiced their concerns over Scrivner and his role. Many called on him to step down, and others called for transparency during this incident.

Several of the current Supervisors responded to some of those calls. Supervisor David Couch said, "We will probably find out about the same time the public finds out. So there's no special information that we've got."

Supervisor Jeff Flores also commented, "What will happen is that this county will continue to serve our residents with dignity with quality of services, and we're going to get through this."

This all comes after the April 25th search of Scrivner's home. Sheriff Donny Youngblood said Scrivner was stabbed following an accusation of sexually assaulting one of his children.

Youngblood said he received a call from Kern County District Attorney Cynthia Zimmer on Tuesday night that she was concerned about her nephew, Scrivner. Youngblood added that she told him he was having a psychotic episode and said he was armed with a gun.

Deputies responded to his home in Tehachapi and learned that Scrivner had been stabbed twice in the upper body, per Youngblood. He was then taken to the hospital for his injuries.

During the search of his home, deputies took approximately 30 guns and possible evidence of the assault and possible sexual assault.

In a separate press conference the lawyer representing Scrivner, H.A. Sala, denied the claims of sexual assault.

The investigation is still ongoing.

