Scrivner mental health diversion hearing pushed to Dec. 19

Former Kern County Supervisor Zack Scrivner seeks mental health treatment instead of jail time for five felony charges
Hearing for former county supervisor pushed until the end of the week
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Zack Scrivner appeared in court Monday morning, but the scheduled hearing for the former supervisor was delayed to Friday, Dec. 19.

This hearing is in regards to Scrivner's eligibility to be granted mental health diversion after a motion was filed earlier this year.

Scrivner was arrested at his Tehachapi home in April 2024, facing five felony accusations, including three for child cruelty and two assault weapons charges.

If the motion for mental health diversion is granted, Scrivner may not serve any jail time and instead receive mental health treatment.

The motion put forth in October is sealed, meaning no information will be provided before the scheduled hearing.

This is the second time this hearing has been postponed.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

