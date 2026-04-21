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Second arrest made in connection to Knotts Street killing

On April 13, a shooting on Knotts Street in East Bakersfield left one man dead and another hospitalized.
Knotts Street Shooting
23ABC
Crime scene on Knotts Street near North Baker Street in East Bakersfield after a shooting on Monday, April 13th, 2026.
Knotts Street Shooting
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Matthew Ryan Rodriguez, 21, was arrested last Thursday on suspicion of first-degree murder and participating in a street gang in connection with last week's deadly shooting on Knotts Street in East Bakersfield that killed one and left another hospitalized.

Both victims were transported to Kern Medical for treatment. Arthur Deray Ward, 30, died at the hospital. The second shooting victim is expected to survive.

Rodriguez is being held without bail. He is also being held for a different case from Monday afternoon for attempted murder, participating in a street gang, and other gun-related charges.

His preliminary hearing is set for May 1.

Last week, Donterrence Brown, 22, was arrested as an accessory to the shooting. Brown is no longer in custody, according to Kern County inmate records.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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