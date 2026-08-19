SEIU 521 seeks to join Kern County's Bakersfield sewer rate lawsuit

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — New developments are emerging in the legal battle over the city of Bakersfield's sewer rate increases.

Kern County filed a lawsuit against the city in June, challenging a five-year rate plan approved by the city council that will nearly double the annual residential sewer bill this year, with additional increases through 2030.

Now, the county says SEIU Local 521 is seeking to join the lawsuit.

In a statement to 23ABC, Kern County said, in part, it welcomes the union's participation and continues to argue the city's sewer rate increases are "unlawful and exorbitant."

The county also accuses the city of refusing to engage in what it calls "meaningful and collaborative discussions" to find a more affordable solution.

The city has previously said the higher rates are needed to pay for major wastewater infrastructure improvements.

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