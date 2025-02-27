SEIU is planning on holding a strike that can affect county businesses.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — SEIU 521 has been trying to get the attention of the Kern County Board of Supervisors attention for the last few months. They have spoke at the chambers & now they are planning a strike on March 5th.



County workers are fighting for a wage increase.

Previous offer was a three year contract with an 3% increase each year and on the third year a possible wage re-opener.

Some businesses will be affected by the strike, and will be available on the 5th.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Thousand of county employees are expected to go on strike for one day next week on March 5th. We wanted to find out... how is the county preparing to ensure public services are still carried out?

Organizers want the residents to know that they hear their concerns, and are trying to work with them. The offer that was previously suggested wasn’t good enough for some of the members.

Stacy Kuwahara Assistant County Administration Officer said "We remain committed to ensuring our employees have fair salaries and benefits. We want to do that in a fiscally responsible manner. Were also very committed to ensuring our public continues with all the services they need. Emergency services will continue without any disruption.”

The original offer was a three-year contract with the first year seeing a 3% increase, second year also seeing a 3% increase in wages. While the third year a possible wage re-opener.

“Labor negotiations are important on both sides. We are ensuring public services that we are responsible for. While continuing working with SEIU to ensure fair salary, fair benefits but continue to manage our fiscal responsibilities in a very prudent and responsible way.” said Kuwahara

Unless there is a last-minute deal struck between the county and SEIU, county services may be impacted for at least one day next week.



