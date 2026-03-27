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Semi-truck crash on Highway 58 leaves one person with major injuries

A white semi-truck went about 100 feet down an embankment near General Beale Road, prompting a westbound lane closure for recovery efforts.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Highway 58 semi-truck crash leaves one with major injuries
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KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A crash on Highway 58 near General Beale Road left one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white semi-truck went about 100 feet down an embankment during the crash. Fire crews responded to the scene to assist.

Crews closed one lane of westbound traffic for the recovery effort. The closure is expected to last a couple of hours.

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