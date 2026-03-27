Semi-truck crash on Highway 58 leaves one person with major injuries

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — A crash on Highway 58 near General Beale Road left one person with major injuries, according to the California Highway Patrol.

A white semi-truck went about 100 feet down an embankment during the crash. Fire crews responded to the scene to assist.

Crews closed one lane of westbound traffic for the recovery effort. The closure is expected to last a couple of hours.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

