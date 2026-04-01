Sen. Adam Schiff secures $5.3 million for Kern County local projects

KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff announced more than $5.3 million in new federal funding has been secured for projects in Kern County.

The funding includes $2.5 million for a roundabout project in Shafter, $1.8 million for mental health services at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and $1 million to expand programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.

Schiff said the investment is expected to support safer roads, expanded care and more.

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