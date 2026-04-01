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Sen. Adam Schiff secures $5.3 million for Kern County local projects

The federal funding will support a roundabout in Shafter, mental health services in Ridgecrest and the Boys and Girls Club.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Sen. Schiff secures $5.3M for Kern County projects
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KERN COUNTY, Calif. (KERO) — U.S. Sen. Adam Schiff announced more than $5.3 million in new federal funding has been secured for projects in Kern County.

The funding includes $2.5 million for a roundabout project in Shafter, $1.8 million for mental health services at Ridgecrest Regional Hospital and $1 million to expand programs at the Boys and Girls Club of Kern County.

Schiff said the investment is expected to support safer roads, expanded care and more.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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