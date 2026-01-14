Senator Shannon Grove announces plans for new legislation following revelation about Kathy Scrivner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood revealed new details about the Zack Scrivner case during a Monday appearance on the Ralph Bailey Show, stating that body camera footage shows the former supervisor's mother encouraging her grandchildren to limit their cooperation with law enforcement.

Kathy Scrivner, who serves as a board member for the Kern High School District, is captured on the footage discouraging the children from sharing information with investigators about her son, former Kern County supervisor Zack Scrivner. As a school board member, Kathy Scrivner is classified as a mandated reporter under state law.

The revelation has prompted State Senator Shannon Grove of Bakersfield to announce plans for new legislation addressing what she calls failures in the justice system.

"It is long past time for appropriate charges to be filed and meaningful penalties imposed, not only against Zack Scrivner, but against Kathy Scrivner as well," Grove said in a Facebook comment following news coverage of the story.

Grove called for Kathy Scrivner's immediate resignation from the school board.

"She must step down without delay to restore public trust," Grove said. "It appears the Attorney General's office failed to file proper charges in this case, exposing serious flaws in our justice system and raising troubling questions about favoritism toward elected officials. I am working on legislation to address these failures and ensure greater accountability moving forward."

The body camera footage represents a significant development in the ongoing case involving the former county supervisor.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

