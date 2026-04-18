Seniors and veterans rally outside Kern Medical Hospital to protect health care and retirement benefits

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The California Alliance for Retired Americans hosted a rally Friday morning outside Kern Medical Hospital, where local seniors and veterans gathered to demand protections for their health care and retirement benefits.

Advocates expressed concern over proposed legislation they say would cut funding for Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security. Local veterans emphasized that these are earned benefits they depend on to survive.

"I relied on Social Security. I relied on the VA being there in the financial decisions I made throughout my life, and now that I'm retired, they want to take all that away," U.S. Army veteran Sam Hardman said.

Organizers plan to hold more rallies across the region ahead of the upcoming elections. They are urging voters to research where candidates stand on health care issues before heading to the polls.

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