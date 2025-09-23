Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
September is Ovarian and Prostate Cancer Awareness Month

Dr. Ravi Patel from the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center speaks live with 23ABC about signs and symptoms, including physician advice for cancer detection.
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Dr Ravi Patel with the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center says early detection and treatment options for both ovarian and prostate cancer have evolved significantly in the past decade or so.

September is Ovarian and Prostate Cancer awareness month, and Dr. Patel says it's important to talk regularly with your doctor about what you experience, especially if you've noticed any changes in your health.

Dr Patel says early signs of ovarian cancer can appear as excessive bloating and discomfort. For prostate cancer, he encourages regular PSA tests for men 45 and older.

To learn more about treatment, services or to find support, visit the Comprehensive Blood and Cancer Center's website.

