Seth Griffith enters seventh season with Condors still chasing Calder Cup

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Condors begin the 2026-27 AHL season this weekend in Henderson, Nevada, and captain Seth Griffith is back for his seventh season in Condorstown.

Griffith has seen plenty during his time in Bakersfield. He has served as captain, helped develop younger players and watched teammates make their way up to the Edmonton Oilers.

But there is still one thing he hasn't accomplished in Bakersfield: winning a Calder Cup.

“I haven't won a Calder Cup,” Griffith said. “You see the Marlies do it last year and you see how much fun they had celebrating and really becoming a team. I think that's what it's all about.”

For Griffith, the pursuit of a championship is about more than just the veterans on the roster. He believes creating a winning culture can help the entire organization, particularly the younger players working toward an opportunity in Edmonton.

“As the older guys here, we try to instill work ethic every day and just professional habits so that when they do get their chance in Edmonton, it's not out of the blue for them,” Griffith said. “We try to essentially run it like an NHL dressing room down here.”

That can be challenging in the AHL, where injuries and call-ups can mean a constantly changing lineup.

The Condors used nearly 40 players last season, according to Griffith, making it important for everyone in the locker room to understand their role.

“We need every man on board,” he said. “Just trying to create a role for everyone. Everyone's got to feel important.”

The Condors will begin this season with four consecutive road games, starting with a pair against Henderson on Oct. 3 and 4.

Griffith says the team will have to find a way to earn points away from home before returning to Bakersfield.

“We've got to get greasy on the road here to start,” Griffith said. “Hopefully we can just come back to Condorstown after those four games and put on a show.”

For the 31-year-old veteran and longtime captain, another season means another opportunity. He currently is the team leader in:

• Most Career Points

• Most Career Goals

• Most Career Assists

• Most Career Games Played

• Most Goals in a Single Season (30 goals, set during the 2021–22 season)

Additionally, he holds the distinction of leading the team in scoring for five consecutive seasons.

And after seven seasons in Bakersfield, Griffith is still chasing the one accomplishment that has eluded him: a Calder Cup championship.

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