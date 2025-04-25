Sewer rate hike to be reexamined due to large amount of public outcry

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sewer rate notice expected to be pulled while city looks for new solution. City council proposed to reexamine the rates.



Next city council meeting will be May 14th.

City manager says their will be a meeting held on April 25th to discuss the need.

Rates will still increase, but the exact amount is unknown at this time.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Dozens of people spoke out loud and clear at the Bakersfield city council meeting Wednesday evening against proposed increases for sewer rates. Though the council decided to hold off on this for now, this matter is far from over.

Over the last couple weeks, news about the proposed sewer rate increase have surfaced throughout town. The rates would jump from $239 a year to a whopping $950 for a single residential home. The city says the increase is needed to make much needed repairs on its sewer plants. But, Residents spoke out loudly against such hikes, many saying they live on a fixed income and can't take this much of a hit. At Wednesday's city council meeting, the council noted the immense public opposition, and decided to hold off on any increase, at least for now.

Christian Clegg Bakersfield City Manager said "The city has received an extraordinary number of inquiries related to the recent proposition 218 noticed and to provide the best answers and better serve our community staff will be recommending rescinding of the proposition till a later notice at this time. WE will bring back to this council an revised proposition to the 218 notice under outreach of the community. "

I approached Mr. Clegg on Thursday and he declined to comment on the matter at this time and telling me that the city plans on having a meeting on Friday to further dive into this proposition. Kern County Supervisor David Couch was the first to speak during the public comment at the meeting Wednesday. Saying this is not only a city issue but a county issue as well.

David Couch District 4 Supervisor said "Well Everyone you represent, we also represent. We've gotten a lot of phone calls, emails, and even gotten some protest letters at our office, so I wanted to invite you to come to our board meeting to make a presentation about the need for your project... so we can give a little more air time to the project and the process."

The next city council meeting is on May 14th. That's when people may finally get a clear answer as to how the city will proceed on the matter.



Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

