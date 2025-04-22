Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Sewer rate proposal debate poised to get 'dirty'

Bakersfield City Councilman Andrae Gonzales joined Mike Hart in Studio B during 'Good Morning, Kern County' to discuss the sewer rate increase that will be discussed on May 28th
Andrae Gonzales, Bakersfield City Councilman, joined Mike Hart on 23ABC at 630 am to talk about the first council meeting on Wednesday since the notice went out about a proposed 300% increase in sewer rates.
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sewer rate proposal debate poised to get 'dirty'

  • More than 100,000 residents notified of proposal to increase to raise sewer rates by nearly 300%
  • A single-family home jumps from $239 to $950 on July 1st
  • Public hearing scheduled for May 28, 2025
  • City Council's next meeting is Wednesday, April 23rd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:
Andrae Gonzales was one of two city councilmembers to vote against Option 1, the most expensive plan to raise rates. Mike Hart sat down with Gonzales to talk about what it impacts and how the city will pay for it.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

04/21/2025

Clear

-° / 57°

1%

Tuesday

04/22/2025

Mostly Clear

88° / 59°

0%

Wednesday

04/23/2025

Mostly Clear

85° / 52°

0%

Thursday

04/24/2025

Clouds Early/Clearing Late

78° / 50°

2%

Friday

04/25/2025

Partly Cloudy

72° / 50°

24%

Saturday

04/26/2025

Partly Cloudy

64° / 49°

13%

Sunday

04/27/2025

Mostly Clear

70° / 51°

3%

Monday

04/28/2025

Clear

76° / 54°

0%