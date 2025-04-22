BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Sewer rate proposal debate poised to get 'dirty'



More than 100,000 residents notified of proposal to increase to raise sewer rates by nearly 300%

A single-family home jumps from $239 to $950 on July 1st

Public hearing scheduled for May 28, 2025

City Council's next meeting is Wednesday, April 23rd

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Andrae Gonzales was one of two city councilmembers to vote against Option 1, the most expensive plan to raise rates. Mike Hart sat down with Gonzales to talk about what it impacts and how the city will pay for it.

