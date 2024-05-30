"She saved our lives." Animal rescue coalition helps local man get his dogs spayed and neutered

EAST BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — While canvassing in East Bakersfield, Kern S.A.F.E. met Pedro Albarado, a local man whose life had turned upside down once his dog had 11 puppies overnight.



Video shows Pedro Albarado describing the stressful situation he found himself in when his dog, Susie, had puppies before he was able to get her a spay and neuter appointment.

Kern S.A.F.E., Saving Animals From Euthanasia, began canvassing East Bakersfield earlier this year to help pet owners access low-cost spay and neuter options.

With the help of Kern S.A.F.E., Pedro was able to get his dogs spayed and neutered. He says it was life-saving for his dogs and for his family.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

A new animal rescue coalition is targeting East Bakersfield and the surrounding neighborhoods for its spay and neuter campaign. While canvassing the neighborhood, the rescue met Pedro Albarado.

Albarado’s life was turned upside down a few months ago when his female German Shepherd, Susie, gave birth to 11 puppies, turning his two-dog household into a baker’s dozen.

“One morning when I woke up, I found 11…13 dogs when I woke up. That’s not good for nobody,” Albarado said.

Grace Laverriere asked: “What was going through your mind at that moment?”

“I was thinking, ‘I don’t know what’s going on. What happened here?’" Albarado responded. "I started looking for a home for them, but it’s kind of hard when you cannot give it to anybody, the puppies. You don’t know if they’re gonna put them on the street.”

While Pedro was working to find homes for the pups, he met Dawn Romero.

In late January, 23ABC reported on Kern S.A.F.E. - that's Save Animals From Euthanasia, a coalition of animal rescues that work together.

The first area they began canvassing was East Bakersfield, right in Pedro’s neighborhood.

“I can see exactly why he wasn't able to get to the [spay and neuter] appointment," Romero said. "They’re 93-pound German Shepherds."

Romero, the Kern S.A.F.E. chairman is also the outreach coordinator for Unity K9 rescue.

She helped Pedro transport his dogs to spay and neuter appointments.

“Our goal is really to help owners like Pedro who can’t get them to the appointment or don’t have the resources or ability to get them there," Romero said. "Fortunately, we were able to fix his dogs.”

Romero says Pedro’s situation highlights a common misconception about Kern County’s animal crisis.

“There’s a lot of people that want to blame backyard breeders who are making money from puppies, but the reality is there’s a lot of people like Pedro who need help," Romero said. "It’s an accidental litter, but it’s really hard to stop that cycle.”

"[She] did save our lives, I will say that," Albarado said. "She's the best one."

Romero said pet owners living in East Bakersfield or Oildale can reach out to Kern S.A.F.E. for help on their website, or you may see them canvassing in the neighborhood. Donations and volunteer applications are also available on the website.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

