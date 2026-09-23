Hydrochloric acid leak in East Bakersfield prompts brief shelter-in-place order

UPDATE (9:50 a.m.): The Kern County Fire Department says the shelter-in-place order has been lifted and "no further advisories in place at this time."

No additional details on the leak were released.

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) – A shelter-in-place order took effect in East Bakersfield Wednesday morning as authorities respond to a hydrochloric acid leak.

Just after 8:20 a.m., the Kern County Fire Department issued this warning for residents in Zone KRN-421:

“A Hydrochloric Acid Leak has become a threat to an area within East Bakersfield. Exposure to this hazard may cause severe burns to skin or eyes, and vapors can be very irritating and corrosive. Residents within this are advised to go indoors, shut your doors and windows. Do not use your air-conditioner unit Prepare to self-sustain until further notice and/or contacted by emergency personnel for additional direction.”

The shelter-in-place boundaries:



North of Bakersfield Tehachapi Highway

South of East California Avenue

East of Doctor Martin Luther King Jr Boulevard

West of Mount Vernon Avenue

Genasys/Kern County

Full map with zones: https://go.genasys.com/0m9pug.

Updates will be posted at https://www.facebook.com/readykern.