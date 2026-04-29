Sheriff Donny Youngblood discusses Deputy Hoppert's funeral, copper thefts, and local police changes

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood discussed the recent funeral of Deputy Randy Hoppert, a surge in copper wire thefts, and the retirement of Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry during a monthly update.

Youngblood attended Hoppert's funeral yesterday alongside several other members of the Kern County Sheriff's Office. He noted that officers from New York, Philadelphia, and throughout the country attended the service to show support.

"You know, both were SWAT, uh, members. Uh, both took a round to the head, which was instantly fatal. Uh, both were strong faith, family, and department, country," Youngblood said, comparing Hoppert's death to that of Philip Campus.

Youngblood said the suspect who killed Hoppert fired rounds from underneath a BearCat vehicle, shooting through the floorboard. He added that law enforcement operates in a different world than 20 years ago, facing new dangers like improvised explosive devices.

The sheriff also addressed recent officer-involved shootings, including an incident in Onyx involving a suspect driving a U-Haul pulling a trailer. After crashing, the suspect displayed a firearm. Officers fired defensively but did not hit the suspect, ultimately talking him out of the situation. Youngblood confirmed the officers acted within policy and have returned to work.

In another incident on Highway 58, officers and a Homeland Security Investigations agent were met with gunfire. Youngblood emphasized that every traffic stop is unpredictable and dangerous for peace officers today.

"Today it's normal, they confront law enforcement, uh, quite frequently," Youngblood said.

The sheriff's office is also combating a resurgence in copper wire thefts. Youngblood said thieves are causing hundreds of thousands of dollars in damage to steal hundreds of pounds of copper. The Rural Crime Task Force recently served a search warrant in the Lamont area, arresting three or four people and recovering copper wire, methamphetamine, and a marijuana grow.

"Anything to make money with these people," Youngblood said.

Thieves recently targeted the new substation and fire station at the Hard Rock. Youngblood noted that local recyclers are now cooperating with law enforcement by reporting individuals who bring in large amounts of copper, forcing thieves to take stolen materials out of the county.

Addressing national security, Youngblood commented on a security breach at the White House Correspondents' Dinner the other night, where a shooter sprinted past checkpoints. He praised the response of the Secret Service and police officers on the scene, noting that one officer took a round to the chest but was saved by a bulletproof vest, and the suspect was taken into custody.

When high-profile individuals like President Trump visit the county, Youngblood said his department meets with advance security teams to coordinate roles and ensure preparation.

Finally, Youngblood praised retiring Bakersfield Police Chief Greg Terry ahead of his final luncheon today. He highlighted the strong daily communication between the sheriff's office and the police department, noting that incoming chief Brent Stratton will do a great job.

"The city has never fired a chief of police. I don't think any city can say that. What that speaks to is that we get quality people, uh, that are running the, the police department, and, uh, I was proud to serve next to Greg Terry," Youngblood said.

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