Sheriff Donny Youngblood reflects on controversies, crime and retirement in final months in office

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With his retirement approaching in January, Kern County Sheriff Donny Youngblood is defending his record, reflecting on a changing law enforcement landscape and addressing several high-profile issues facing his department.

During his monthly interview with 23ABC, Youngblood discussed an officer-involved shooting on Pembroke Avenue, crime statistics, the department’s ongoing work with the U.S. Department of Justice, the use of Flock license plate-reading cameras and criticism surrounding his comments on a separate investigation involving Zack Scrivner and Cynthia Zimmer.

Pembroke Avenue shooting remains under review

Youngblood said the officer-involved shooting involving 18-year-old Logan Reyes remains under review by the department’s disciplinary review board and critical incident review process.

He said the information he has is that Reyes exited a vehicle with a gun in his hand.

“Deputies do not have to wait until you shoot at them,” Youngblood said, arguing that an individual exiting a vehicle with a firearm presents a potential threat to officers.

Youngblood said he has not viewed the body camera footage from the incident. He said the disciplinary review board will make a recommendation, after which he will make the final determination.

The footage is expected to be released once the relevant investigation process is complete, according to the discussion during the interview.

Sheriff reports fewer homicides

Youngblood said Kern County recorded no homicides in September and has reported 14 homicides so far this year, compared with 20 during the same period last year.

While he welcomed the decline, Youngblood cautioned against attributing the reduction directly to law enforcement efforts.

“I'm not going to fall in the trap of saying that we are having an impact on lowering the homicide rate because when it goes up, and it probably will, you have to also take credit for that,” he said.

Youngblood described homicide and shootings as broader societal problems, often involving gangs, domestic violence or crimes of passion. He said law enforcement can have an impact on gang activity but has less control over other types of violence.

Youngblood criticizes ongoing DOJ agreement

The sheriff also expressed frustration with the department’s ongoing efforts to comply with an agreement involving the U.S. Department of Justice.

Youngblood said he entered the agreement in good faith but believes the DOJ has not operated in the same manner.

“The one regret I have as a sheriff is ever agreeing with the DOJ,” Youngblood said.

He described the requirements as a moving target and cited criticism of a canine policy that he said had previously been approved by the DOJ. Youngblood also questioned the financial incentives associated with the team monitoring the agreement.

Despite his criticism, he said the department is still trying to comply with the requirements and expressed regret that the process may not be completed before he leaves office.

Flock cameras remain a key investigative tool

Youngblood defended the department’s use of Flock automated license plate-reading cameras, saying the technology has helped investigators locate suspects and recover stolen vehicles.

He pointed to the case of a 10-year-old girl who was allegedly groomed online and abducted. Youngblood said investigators located the suspect in Elk Grove within about 24 hours with the help of the cameras.

He also said the department uses the system in serious criminal investigations and auto theft cases to determine whether a vehicle of interest has traveled through a particular area.

Youngblood said access to the system requires a case number and that the department audits its use. He said he was not aware of any violations.

“It's activists trying to take away tools that keep us safe,” Youngblood said of efforts to limit the technology.

Youngblood defends his record amid criticism

The sheriff also addressed criticism related to his public comments about the investigation involving Zack Scrivner and Cynthia Zimmer.

Youngblood rejected accusations of wrongdoing and said critics should take any evidence of misconduct to the state attorney general.

He argued that the sheriff has jurisdiction throughout Kern County, including within incorporated cities, and said complex investigations are sometimes referred to sheriff's departments by smaller agencies.

Discussing the case, Youngblood said sexual assault was referenced in charging documents but was not charged. He attributed the decision regarding diversion eligibility to the attorney general, while acknowledging that charging decisions involve the district attorney's office.

His comments reflect his account of the case and the decisions surrounding it.

Looking ahead to retirement

Youngblood, who said he has worn a law enforcement uniform for 50 years after three years in the military, said leaving the job will mean a significant lifestyle change.

He also acknowledged that the next sheriff will inherit an environment shaped by rapid changes in technology, social media and the public's access to information.

Youngblood said he believes the department will benefit from new leadership and a fresh perspective.

“The organization will be better off, we'll have a leader that's with fresh eyes and a new direction,” he said. “And I think it's gonna be very positive for the organization, and that's the way I want to leave it.”

Asked what he hopes the public remembers about his tenure, Youngblood pointed to honesty and integrity, saying he has never used his position to intervene on behalf of someone in custody, including family members.

“My ethics are number one,” he said. “And I hope the public understands that honesty and integrity is what I ran on.”

Youngblood is scheduled to step away from the sheriff's office in early January.

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