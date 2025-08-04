Sheriff's office investigating missing funds from Rio Bravo Greeley parent-teacher club

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — I'm Mike Hart, your senior reporter, and we're taking a closer look at scams, alerts, and frauds in your neighborhood. It's a segment we call Let 23 Know.

A viewer sent us a letter involving missing funds from a parent-teacher club in one of the area's oldest school districts, Rio Bravo Greeley, founded in 1891.

R.B.G. contacted the sheriff's department to investigate the matter. Parents in the Rio Bravo Greeley school district were notified last month by the PTC Board of Directors of an incident involving potentially misallocated funds.

The board said they became aware of potential financial irregularities and immediately initiated an internal review and investigation.

KCSO investigators say they're looking into it. Lori Meza with the sheriff's office said a report was taken on July 26th, and it's an active investigation.

Now, no exact dollar amount was listed, but the club raises tens of thousands of dollars each year to support academics, sports, field trips, holiday and family functions, and more.

I spoke with Superintendent Jennifer Hedge by phone, who told me she couldn't comment on the matter but did release a statement that read in part, "The district fully supports the efforts of the PTC and will continue to cooperate and assist authorities in the investigation."

She went on to say, "Internal protocols are being reviewed and strengthened as appropriate."

We'll continue to follow this story and bring you the very latest. So let 23 know.

I'm Mike Hart, your senior reporter.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

