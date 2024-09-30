Shielding the Frontline: providing free counseling services to emergency responders in Kern

It can feel hard to ask for help, but "Shielding the Frontline" makes these resources more accessible to those who deal with post-traumatic stress as part of their job.

Members of the community gathered on Sunday to raise funds to help first responders get the help they need.

need. If you’re an emergency responder wanting free support, visit the Shielding the Frontline website. Additional information including how to donate is also available on their website.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Shielding the Frontline, a non profit organization, connects emergency responders to free, confidential counseling services.

This includes police, fire, sheriff, CHP, EMS, dispatchers, hospital ER physicians and nurses, district attorney’s office, critical support staff, and their immediate families– all throughout Kern county.

“Our whole goal is to keep our first responders on the streets, keep our families strong, and continue to support our great community,” said Trever Martinusen, executive director of the Shielding the Frontline.

He adds that the organization has 24 contracted clinicians, all ready to take the call.

“Today we’re having our second annual Fun with the Frontline, where we bring all of our first responder agencies together with the community and we raise money to be able to support our first responders with free confidential mental health counseling,” said Martinusen.

Fun with the Frontline, held at Seven Oaks Country Club on Sunday, included local vendors, live demonstrations, table sponsorships, and more.

“We want all of our donors and the community members who donate to our first responders to feel comfortable when they come here,” said Monica Peck, Vice President of Shielding the Frontline and a licensed clinical social worker. “And we wanna recognize them for everything that they do and how generous they are.”

Peck said not only does the event express the organization’s appreciation for the community, but also emphasizes how their funds are supporting those who serve to protect.

“When they are in a time of need, those first responders are going to be there for them and they’re gonna be as healthy as possible,” said Peck.

