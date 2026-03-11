Six months of Wag Wednesday: Meet 4 adoptable dogs from Kern County Animal Services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — On the six-month anniversary of Wag Wednesday, we traveled to Kern County Animal Services to showcase five dogs who have been in the shelter for months. Four are available for adoption, and they are all considered "high risk" for euthanasia because they have been at the shelter for several months. Let's find them a home!

Kaitlyn Olsen, an animal care worker at KCAS, welcomed us to a playgroup in the shelter's backyard. This yard is a special place for the shelter dogs to socialize, exercise, and, most importantly, Olsen says, to receive enrichment outside their kennels.

This week's featured animals are Buster (ID #A1173688), Foxy (ID #A1240299), Nekhet (ID #A1238328), and Ace (ID #A1238331). We did introduce you to sweet Benedict, too, but in the time since we recorded this story, Benedict was adopted! Buster, Foxy, Nekhet, and Ace are all in need of a home still.

Nekhet and Ace are sisters, but they do not need to be adopted together. They are beautiful German Shepherds who are both playful and dog-friendly.

Buster first came to the shelter in 2022 as a puppy. Olsen says he had one of his legs amputated as a young dog, but he is still able to walk and play normally.

Miss Foxy is a petite girl and is very loving. She prefers calmer dogs, and we observed her in the yard playing at her own pace.

If you would like to adopt any of this week's featured pets, reach out to Kern County Animal Services by phone at (661) 868-7100, or in person at 3951 Fruitvale Avenue.

To view a full list of adoptable animals, visit https://www.kerncountyanimalservices.org/adopt-a-pet/all-adoptable-animals/ .

