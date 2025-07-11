Skate into Summer: Blue Zones Project to host free ice skating day

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Ahead of a warm weekend, the Blue Zones Project invites the Bakersfield community to hit the ice– all for free.

Melissa Rossiter, the Senior Marketing Specialist for the Bakersfield Blue Zones Project, says that as of Thursday, they have nearly 350 people registered.

“Our Skate into the Summer event is going to be a chance for the community to come out, find a cool way to beat the heat right now,” said Rossiter. “It’s going to be 100 degrees for the foreseeable future, so why not come out and have a fun day to connect with family?”

But this event is more than just a way to cool off; it’s a way to encourage healthier living.

“A healthy lifestyle doesn’t have to be a complete overhaul,” said Rossiter. “You don’t have to change everything. You don’t have to do any crazy fad diets or crazy exercise plans. It’s just figuring out what works for you and your family and seeing how you can incorporate small, intentional changes into your life.”

Events like these are also intended to help build connections.

Rossiter said, “... whether you decide to skate or if you decide to kind of watch and cheer on your family and friends on the sidelines.”

So now you might be thinking, okay, what's the catch?

Rossiter says all people have to do is sign the Blue Zones Project pledge.

“... That pledge is just kind of looking at simple ways that a family can kind of make intentional changes to make healthy choices, easier choices in their daily life,” said Rossiter.

The free ice skating session runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. on Sunday, July 13, 2025 at the Valley Children's Ice Center– and includes rentals.

Click this link to sign the pledge.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

