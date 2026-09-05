Social media surpasses news websites as top online news source, raising questions for Kern County voters

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — For the first time in history, social media has surpassed news websites and apps as the dominant source of online news across the globe - and local voices say the shift carries real implications for Kern County voters as high-stakes midterm elections draw near.

The Reuters Institute's 2026 Digital News Report found 54% of people surveyed use social and video networks for news, compared to 51% who use news websites and apps.

Emily Ward, co-editor-in-chief of the online news outlet The Recount, says political information can surface while people are simply scrolling through their feeds - and more people are now turning to those platforms for news.

"The responsibility that these creators have is that they're now reaching a subset of Americans that have never really consumed that news content before," Ward said.

For some young voters, social media is already part of the political landscape. Carter Beardsley, president of the Kern County Young Democrats, says he uses social media for a broader view of what's happening before turning to other sources for more context.

"I'm really cognizant of the fact that our social media platforms operate using an algorithm, so it's going to feed me what it believes I will react to the most," Beardsley said.

On the other side of the political aisle, Madeline Abernathy, Central Valley chair of the Young Republicans, says social media's speed can be both an advantage and a limitation.

"I believe social media has its pros and cons as far as helping people know who to vote for. It's fast to their fingertips, so people are able to record short videos and understand why they want to vote for that person. But to what extent will that go?" Abernathy said.

23ABC political analyst Ian Anderson says social media can help voters see which issues are trending, but those feeds can also be dominated by national conversations.

"When we think about how you can impact government, it's really at home; it's that local level piece. It's understanding, engaging with your community. So the truth is, it's really easy to get that that information, but how do you know that it's accurate, and then what do you do with it?" Anderson said.

Anderson says one place Kern County voters can start is KernVote.com, which allows voters to find their representatives along with information about upcoming elections, candidates, and measures.

Experts say social media can be a powerful tool for getting more people engaged in politics, but voters should still verify what they see before using it to make a decision at the ballot box.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

