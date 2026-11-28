BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — They're soft, colorful and kids love them. But what's hiding inside some of these popular squishie toys could come with a risk.

As families rush to check off their holiday shopping lists, I'm uncovering the potential dangers experts say parents should know before putting one of these under the tree.

Mother Nicole Chacon says squishie toys are nothing new to her. She says her kids love playing with them, but after learning of this year's Trouble in Toyland report from CALPIRG, she's being more cautious about which ones she buys.

"Honestly, it scared me a little bit, to make sure that I was doing my research before I bought certain squishies," Chacon said.

According to the report's co-author RJ Cross, squishie toys have grown in popularity, fueled in part by social media.

"You can get them online, you can get them at major retailers, at gas stations, at grocery stores, and they're cheap and they're everywhere," Cross said.

But some of these toys contain small beads that expand when exposed to water and can cause dangerous internal blockages if swallowed. And that's not the only concern.

"There's also kids who have gone to an emergency room because of chemical burns from these opening up and just the chemicals inside them have proven to be harmful," Jenn Engstrom said.

A social media trend encouraging children to microwave their squishies has also been linked to serious burn injuries. But Engstrom, the CALPIRG Education Fund state director, says even something as simple as leaving one inside a hot car could be dangerous.

"They have been known to rupture even from just normal play. They can open up, and then when heated, they can open up," Engstrom said.

Chacon says knowing the potential risks means being extra cautious this holiday season.

"I'll be paying attention to the ingredients before I purchase them for sure," Chacon said.

Experts stress that not every squishie poses a danger. But before putting one under the tree, they encourage parents to buy from reputable sellers, check for recalls and keep the toys away from extreme heat.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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