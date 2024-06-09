Some say the sky’s the limit, but not for this years’ graduates at the California Aeronautical University

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — California Aeronautical University students are reaching for the stars and beyond, graduating from the aeronautics programs.



Students with the California Aeronautical University have earned their wings and are ready to soar.

Brycen Yamaguchi is one of 83 students from the California Aeronautical University who's earned first class seats into the future of aviation.

“Bakersfield’s a growing community,” said Yamaguchi. “I never thought that I’d be here in Bakersfield, but it’s come out to be something a lot more than I expected and something that’s gonna be super important in my life.”

Monica Tran, another graduate, is one of eight women to graduate this year.

“I’m… working towards my certificated flight instructor, and then I’ll be teaching for a little bit, and then maybe go to a regional airline,” Tran said.

Matthew Johnston, president of CAU, said they are excited for the 2024 class to dive into the industry; the school providing a platform for students to take off from.

“The airline industry and just aviation in general is in need of pilots, mechanics, people that work in the back office,” said Johnston. “And we’re fortunate that we have a lot of great relationships with several airlines and partners in our community and nationwide and internationally that most of our students are already employed and have job offers.”

Johnston said that CAU partners with airlines, such as United, to fuel student’s journeys right out of graduating.

“Now I’m just building hours until I get to 1,000. I’ve got about 200 left and I’ll work for Horizon Airlines,” said Yamaguchi.

Congratulations to CAU’s 2024 graduating class.

