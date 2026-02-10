Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Son admits to killing mother in Bakersfield

Sukhwinder Kaur found dead on Taylor Street, death ruled homicide after investigation
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Son Confesses to Mother's Murder in Bakersfield Case
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police have made an arrest in connection to a homicide investigation that began as a suspicious death last year.

Investigators say 47-year-old Sukhwinder Kaur was found dead June 30 on Taylor Street. The coroner's office later determined her cause of death was blunt force trauma to the head and ruled it a homicide.

Police say they were looking for 24-year-old Vishal Mattu for questioning before Mattu turned himself in at a police station in Yuba City on January 15 and told officials he had killed his mother.

Detectives say Mattu admitted to the murder during an interview and was arrested.

He is scheduled for preliminary hearings on May 8 and 11.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

