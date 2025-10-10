Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Southwest Library gets makeover to encourage young readers

Newly renovated children's section features mural, play areas and updated learning materials to create engaging space for families
Leadership group transforms library to boost child literacy in Kern County
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Leadership Bakersfield completed a community service project Thursday titled "Little Readers, Future Leaders" at the Southwest Library Branch, which aims to increase reading in young people as well as address diverse needs in the community.

"We know that libraries aren't just for books anymore. Libraries are a true safe space for so many families who need resources, who face food insecurity, and who need resources in education," said Shellena Heber from Leadership Bakersfield Team 4. "And we want to make sure that we created a space that was vibrant and engaging where kids and families wanted to come back again and again."

This project came to fruition after the group saw that in 2024, only 38% of Kern County residents met state literacy standards.

The ribbon cutting ceremony unveiled the newly renovated children's section of the library, featuring a new mural, education play areas, updated learning materials and more.

