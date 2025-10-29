SPECIAL ELECTION: Prop 50, what you need to know

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — With the California Special Election around the corner on November 4th, here is a collection of information and stories regarding Prop 50.

What is Prop 50?

Per the CA Secretary of State, Prop 50 "requires temporary use of new congressional district maps through 2030. Directs independent Citizens Redistricting Commission to resume enacting congressional district maps in 2031. Establishes policy supporting nonpartisan redistricting commissions nationwide."

If you vote 'yes' on Prop 50:

The state would use new, legislatively drawn congressional district maps starting in 2026. California’s new maps would be used until the California Citizens Redistricting Commission draws new maps following the 2030 U.S. Census.

If you vote 'no' on Prop 50:

Current congressional district maps drawn by the California Citizens Redistricting Commission would continue to be used in California until the Commission draws new maps following the 2030 U.S. Census.

How do the CA congressional district lines look now?

Red color represents current republican controlled districts. Blue color represents current democrat controlled districts.

If Prop 50 passes, what will the CA congressional lines look like after being adjusted?

Red color represents possible republican controlled districts. Blue color represents possible democrat controlled districts.

How to vote, you can return your ballot by:

Drop Box

- Every active registered voter in California will be mailed a ballot for the November 4, 2025 Statewide Special Election. You may personally deliver your ballot to any polling or ballot drop-off location in CA by 8:00 p.m. on Election Day.

In-person

- Polling locations are established by county elections officials and are open from 7:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. on Election Day, Tuesday, November 4, 2025. To find a location to vote early before Election Day, visit this website

To find your polling place, visit this website

By-mail

- Return your ballot by mail as soon as you receive it. Vote-by-mail ballots must be postmarked no later than Election Day and received no later than November 12, 2025.

How to check the status of your ballot?

Click here to track your ballot

