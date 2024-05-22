Special Election: Vince Fong supporters watch as numbers come in

It's been five months since Kevin McCarthy announced he was stepping down for his seat in congress– and now we are closer to learning who will replace him.

Vince Fong supporters met at the KC Steakhouse to watch live election results.

The Secretary of State's office has until June 28, 2024 to certify the results of the election.

BROADCAST TRANSCRIPT:

Since stepping down from office, the role of former Congressman Kevin McCarthy has been up for grabs.

“We’re here to show support for Vince and hope he gets to that finish line,” said Chance Boen, who attended the watch party at KC Steakhouse.

As numbers started to come in, the mood was upbeat, confident, and enthusiastic.

“He’s a great guy. He brings leadership to the table… Experience,” said Kevin Reed, another attendee. “We expect a strong, solid victory… it’s gonna be a good thing.”

Just 30 minutes after the polls closed, Vince Fong released a statement declaring victory.

Fong’s statement said, in part, "I am filled with humility and gratitude tonight, as early results show that voters have overwhelmingly selected me to serve as their voice in Washington D.C. With the campaign over, the real work now begins. In Congress, I will remain focused on solving the tough issues facing our community."

Meanwhile his opponent, Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux conceded defeat... writing that he contacted Fong and congratulated him on the win.

Boudreaux said, in part, "I have just gotten off the phone with Vince Fong to congratulate him on his victory. Since redistricting in 2021, voters in the 20th District have held high hopes for their representative in Congress and higher expectations for results. We are all pulling for success for our region."

