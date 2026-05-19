Stacy Pfluger named as Bakersfield College's 12th president

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Stacy Pfluger has been announced as Bakersfield College's 12th President by the Kern Community College District.

Pfluger has been serving as interim president since May of last year.

Before serving as interim president at Bakersfield College, Pfluger was Vice Chancellor of Education Services and Student Success for the Kern Community College District.

She also served as provost at Southeast Arkansas College and spent 14 years at Angelina College in Texas.

She currently serves on the boards of the Kern Economic Development Corporation (KEDC) and the American Heart Association.

Pfluger says she is honored to serve as BC's president and looks to support students and the community as a whole.

“BC has a proud tradition of changing lives through education, and I look forward to continuing our work together in support of our students and community. Our mission remains rooted in expanding opportunity, supporting student success, and preparing students for the future,” Pfluger said.

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