State appeals court denies attorney general's petition in case involving Zack Scrivner

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A state appeals court denied a petition filed by the attorney general in a case involving Zack Scrivner on Thursday.

The attorney general filed a writ of mandate in February. The filings included sealed and confidential materials from the Kern County Superior Court. Scrivner is listed as the real party in interest in the case.

A judge summarily denied the attorney general's petition Thursday, and the court officially closed the case.

23ABC has reached out to the state's Department of Justice office for comment and has not heard back as of news time.

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