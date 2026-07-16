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State appeals court denies attorney general's petition in case involving Zack Scrivner

A state appeals court summarily denied the attorney general's writ of mandate Thursday, officially closing the case in which Zack Scrivner is listed as the real party in interest.
A state appeals court denied the attorney general's petition in the Zack Scrivner case Thursday, officially closing it.
Appeals court denies AG petition in Zack Scrivner case
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A state appeals court denied a petition filed by the attorney general in a case involving Zack Scrivner on Thursday.

The attorney general filed a writ of mandate in February. The filings included sealed and confidential materials from the Kern County Superior Court. Scrivner is listed as the real party in interest in the case.

A judge summarily denied the attorney general's petition Thursday, and the court officially closed the case.

23ABC has reached out to the state's Department of Justice office for comment and has not heard back as of news time.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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