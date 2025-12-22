State Senator Shannon Grove calls case "clear proof" California's mental health diversion program needs reform

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — State Senator Shannon Grove criticized former Kern County supervisor, Zachary Scrivner's mental health diversion approval this week, calling the case "clear proof that California's mental health diversion program desperately needs reform."

Scrivner was granted mental health diversion despite facing three felony child abuse counts and two weapons charges. The decision means Scrivner could have all charges dismissed if he successfully completes the program.

Grove said it's "outrageous" that claims of depression and anxiety can justify diversion for alleged sexual assault of a child.

"A program intended to promote treatment must never be allowed to erode accountability for the most serious and violent crimes against children," Grove said.

The mental health diversion program allows defendants with qualifying mental health conditions to receive treatment instead of prosecution. If defendants successfully complete treatment, charges can be dismissed.

Scrivner has been charged with multiple felony counts, including child cruelty stemming from allegations that he physically and sexually abused his own children and illegally possessed assault weapons.

Grove questioned when "the California justice system start protecting and prioritizing vulnerable victims over the monsters who harm them."

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

