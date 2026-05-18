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Stockdale Highway repaving project brings overnight closures to Bakersfield drivers

Drivers in Bakersfield should prepare for overnight lane reductions and closures on Stockdale Highway starting Sunday, May 17.
Stockdale Highway
23ABC News
Stockdale Highway
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BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Crews are repaving Stockdale Highway between Old River Boulevard and Buena Vista Road. The work will force lane reductions and closures in both directions.

Construction runs from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

City officials expect the project to wrap up by mid-July. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or plan for extra travel time.

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