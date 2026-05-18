Stockdale Highway repaving project brings overnight closures to Bakersfield drivers

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Crews are repaving Stockdale Highway between Old River Boulevard and Buena Vista Road. The work will force lane reductions and closures in both directions.

Construction runs from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Sunday through Thursday nights.

City officials expect the project to wrap up by mid-July. Drivers are advised to use alternate routes or plan for extra travel time.

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