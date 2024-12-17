Student arrested after bringing gun to Frontier High School

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Following a school shooting in Wisconsin on Monday, Bakersfield also had an incident involving a gun on campus. One student was arrested after a gun was found at Frontier High School, Monday morning.

According to the Kern High School District, a tip was received from a parent that a student had a gun in their backpack. Kern High School District Police responded and found the student and the gun. The student was arrested shortly after.

The district goes on to say extra officers will be on campus as an added precaution.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

