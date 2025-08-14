Supervisors to consider independent review of child welfare services

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Director of the Department of Human Services Lito Morillo has called for an independent investigation of child welfare services, via a letter to the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The letter, dated August 19, the date of the next Board of Supervisors meeting, states that the independent review will help identify areas for improvement to better protect the welfare of children.

This comes after the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata, in which case documents said child welfare services were contacted regarding child abuse and after a recent petition with now more than 4,000 signatures on Change.org is calling for an independent investigation of Kern's child welfare services.

This wouldn't be the first time the department has undergone an independent investigation. In 2006, the Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) conducted a review and co-developed a plan based on the review reccommendations, according to the letter.

The Department of Human Services will seek out qualified vendors and will return with a recommendation.

The county is recommending the board to approve exploring contracting with an outside agency to conduct an independent review of child welfare services.

This item will be decided on Aug 19, during the a.m. session of the board of supervisors meeting at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

