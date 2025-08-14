Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Supervisors to consider independent review of child welfare services

This consideration was made after the death of Genesis Mata and after a petition calling for an independent review of child welfare services has climbed over 4,000 signatures.
Board of Supervisors
23ABC
Board of Supervisors
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Director of the Department of Human Services Lito Morillo has called for an independent investigation of child welfare services, via a letter to the Kern County Board of Supervisors.

The letter, dated August 19, the date of the next Board of Supervisors meeting, states that the independent review will help identify areas for improvement to better protect the welfare of children.

This comes after the death of 8-year-old Genesis Mata, in which case documents said child welfare services were contacted regarding child abuse and after a recent petition with now more than 4,000 signatures on Change.org is calling for an independent investigation of Kern's child welfare services.

This wouldn't be the first time the department has undergone an independent investigation. In 2006, the Child Welfare League of America (CWLA) conducted a review and co-developed a plan based on the review reccommendations, according to the letter.

The Department of Human Services will seek out qualified vendors and will return with a recommendation.

The county is recommending the board to approve exploring contracting with an outside agency to conduct an independent review of child welfare services.

This item will be decided on Aug 19, during the a.m. session of the board of supervisors meeting at 1115 Truxtun Ave.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

08/14/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Friday

08/15/2025

Sunny

99° / 72°

0%

Saturday

08/16/2025

Sunny

97° / 70°

0%

Sunday

08/17/2025

Sunny

94° / 67°

2%

Monday

08/18/2025

Sunny

94° / 68°

1%

Tuesday

08/19/2025

Sunny

95° / 70°

1%

Wednesday

08/20/2025

Mostly Sunny

97° / 72°

0%

Thursday

08/21/2025

Sunny

101° / 75°

0%