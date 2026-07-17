Suspect arrested in East Bakersfield arson case near Luigi's Restaurant

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has taken a suspect into custody in connection with an alleged arson case outside Luigi's Restaurant in East Bakersfield.

The man is accused of setting 8 fires in the area, including the one at Luigi's Restaurant.

The Bakersfield Fire Department thanked the community for sharing information and tips, saying they played an important role in the investigation.

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