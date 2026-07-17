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Suspect arrested in East Bakersfield arson case near Luigi's Restaurant

The Bakersfield Fire Department says community tips played an important role in the investigation.
Suspect arrested in East Bakersfield arson case
BFD
Suspect arrested in East Bakersfield arson case
Suspect arrested in East Bakersfield arson case
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — The Bakersfield Fire Department has taken a suspect into custody in connection with an alleged arson case outside Luigi's Restaurant in East Bakersfield.

The man is accused of setting 8 fires in the area, including the one at Luigi's Restaurant.

The Bakersfield Fire Department thanked the community for sharing information and tips, saying they played an important role in the investigation.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

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