Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Suspect flees scene following standoff with police in Southwest Bakersfield

The incident occurred at the Laurel Tree Apartments off of Lennox and California avenues before 10 a.m.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Suspect Flees Standoff in Southwest Bakersfield
Posted
and last updated

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A standoff occurred Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield at the Laurel Tree Apartments off of Lennox and California avenues.

Bakersfield police responded to the scene, but the suspect fled the area before officers could make an arrest.

The scene was cleared by BPD before 10 a.m.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the standoff or the identity of the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Thursday

02/12/2026

Sunny

64° / 41°

1%

Friday

02/13/2026

Sunny

63° / 42°

6%

Saturday

02/14/2026

Mostly Cloudy

71° / 45°

2%

Sunday

02/15/2026

Mostly Cloudy

65° / 49°

4%

Monday

02/16/2026

Rain

62° / 47°

78%

Tuesday

02/17/2026

Light Rain

56° / 39°

64%

Wednesday

02/18/2026

Showers

52° / 40°

42%

Thursday

02/19/2026

Showers

53° / 40°

35%