Suspect flees scene following standoff with police in Southwest Bakersfield

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — A standoff occurred Thursday morning in southwest Bakersfield at the Laurel Tree Apartments off of Lennox and California avenues.

Bakersfield police responded to the scene, but the suspect fled the area before officers could make an arrest.

The scene was cleared by BPD before 10 a.m.

Police have not released additional details about what led to the standoff or the identity of the suspect. The investigation remains ongoing.

"This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy."

