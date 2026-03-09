Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
NewsLocal NewsIn Your NeighborhoodBakersfield

Actions

Suspect sought after stolen bulldozer crashes into building

A stolen loader crashed through a metal fence and into the side of a building at Benton Park Cottages on Hughes Lane, injuring a woman inside.
Latest Kern County, California and US and world news from 23ABC in Bakersfield, Calif.
Stolen bulldozer crashes into building; suspect sought
Posted

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Investigators are searching for the person who stole a bulldozer and crashed it into a building at Benton Park Cottages on Hughes Lane.

Officers responded Sunday morning and found the loader had slammed through a metal fence and into the side of the building.

A 52-year-old woman suffered a cut to her leg and was taken to Kern Medical.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Stay in Touch with Us Anytime, Anywhere:

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

,

Weather

Daily Forecast

View Hourly Forecast

Day

Conditions

HI / LO

Precip

Monday

03/09/2026

Sunny

81° / 52°

0%

Tuesday

03/10/2026

Sunny

77° / 50°

4%

Wednesday

03/11/2026

Sunny

76° / 52°

6%

Thursday

03/12/2026

Sunny

82° / 54°

4%

Friday

03/13/2026

Mostly Sunny

84° / 55°

4%

Saturday

03/14/2026

Mostly Sunny

83° / 55°

5%

Sunday

03/15/2026

Sunny

85° / 57°

3%

Monday

03/16/2026

Mostly Sunny

89° / 58°

2%