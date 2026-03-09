Suspect sought after stolen bulldozer crashes into building

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Investigators are searching for the person who stole a bulldozer and crashed it into a building at Benton Park Cottages on Hughes Lane.

Officers responded Sunday morning and found the loader had slammed through a metal fence and into the side of the building.

A 52-year-old woman suffered a cut to her leg and was taken to Kern Medical.

No information on a possible suspect has been released.

This story was reported on-air by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI.

