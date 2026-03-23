Suspected DUI crash in southeast Bakersfield sends three to hospital

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KERO) — Bakersfield police are investigating a suspected DUI crash in southeast Bakersfield that sent three people to the hospital Sunday night.

Officials say the crash happened just after 10 p.m. south of Del Oro High School on Cottonwood Road and East Panama Lane. Officers arrived to find a car and a Jeep SUV in the roadway.

A preliminary investigation indicates the Jeep SUV was heading south on Cottonwood Road when it veered into the opposite lane and struck a car going north. The crash injured the driver of the car and her passenger.

Both occupants of the car were taken to the hospital, along with the driver of the Jeep.

Police believe the driver of the Jeep was under the influence of alcohol.

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